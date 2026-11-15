Further to this post…

…I thought it worth telling a story to illustrate how good intentions can go badly wrong in the context of safeguarding.

Last autumn, Will, a physics teacher, started a job at Edgewood Park, a school in the city where he lives with his wife Lauren. The first few months went well. And then one day, out of the blue, Will got a text: “Please can we talk in my office after school?” It was from the headmistress, Mrs Armstrong, who explained that she had had word that the authorities had received a safeguarding report about him. And that she had no choice but to suspend him pending the outcome of an investigation.

When Will was in sixth form, he dated Emily, who he met online, but who lived locally. They became very close for a while and were sexually active. At the time they met, Emily said she was 17, but it eventually transpired that she had only just turned 15. The relationship ended when Will went to university.

In his first year as an undergraduate, his relationship with Emily played on his mind from time to time. But this changed when he met Lauren, with whom he felt he could happily spend the rest of his life. After graduation, Will returned to his childhood home and trained to be a teacher. He found the teaching placements and his first job challenging, mainly due to the disruptive behaviour of some students. But he persevered, and regularly travelled to see Lauren in the city where she lived with her parents. And a couple of years later they found a place to rent together not far from where Lauren had grown up.

After a year with a long commute, Will was delighted when he got the job at Edgewood Park. In addition to its proximity to his new home, it was the first school he had worked at where he looked forward to going in each day. And after several months, he took on responsibility for running the school’s Science Club, which had stopped meeting after the retirement of the previous teacher who ran it. Several of the pupils said how much they appreciated his efforts.

Once or twice a term, Will would join several of the other teachers at Edgewood Park for a curry night in the city centre. These evenings offered a chance to unwind, to share stories from the classroom and to get to know colleagues better. And it was towards the end of one of these curry nights, after a couple of pints, when Will talked briefly with another teacher, Finlay, about what had happened with Emily in sixth form.

Finlay was somewhat shocked. He didn’t say anything, but it made him view Will in a different light. And the following morning, as he lay in bed, he remembered something from a safeguarding training course he had attended a couple of months ago. Something along the lines of “Any safeguarding concern should be reported”.

Finlay checked the school safeguarding policy which stated, “Staff members must report any safeguarding complaint or concern as soon as they become aware of it. They should not try to investigate the complaint or concern themselves but should document it in writing.” And having been brought up to follow rules, Finlay was thinking he should perhaps file a report. He wasn’t totally sure, but eventually decided that he couldn’t be too careful. He typed a few sentences into the safeguarding website, and clicked on the “Submit” button.

It was later that same week that Will got the text from Mrs Armstrong.

Will was dumbstruck. What on earth had happened? Who had made the safeguarding report? Was it something he had said to one of his students? He asked Mrs Armstrong, but she replied that protocol dictated that she couldn’t say any more, and that Will would have to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

The authorities were overrun with safeguarding reports. And the report about Will was not considered a priority case. So for a couple of weeks nothing happened at all. Except of course that Will was not at school. And his classes had to be taught by somebody else. And the recently-revived Science Club stopped meeting. And rumours began to circulate.

Moreover, Lauren was less than sympathetic. “What have you done?!” was her first reaction. For the first time in years, Will felt frightened, and spent many hours going over in his mind the events of the recent days and weeks, wondering what had led someone to report him.

Eventually Will received a phone call in which it was explained to him that someone had reported that he had had a sexual relationship with an underage girl, and that an investigation was about to begin. Will couldn’t believe what he was hearing. “Who has made this report?” he asked. “And why?”

“Sorry, we’re not allowed to say.”

But Will didn’t have to think too long before it dawned on him what had probably happened. He certainly hadn’t had been unfaithful to Lauren. And he had not told many people about Emily. Lauren knew, although they hadn’t talked about it since before they were married. And one or two of his close friends from back home were aware. But aside from Lauren, Finlay was the only person locally who he had told.

Will felt sick about the whole thing. While out shopping the previous weekend, he had seen Lucy, one of his teaching colleagues. He caught her eye, but to Will’s dismay she just walked away, pretending that she hadn’t seen him. Later on in the day, in the local park, he had bumped into Amy, one of the school secretaries. Unlike Lucy, Amy seemed pleased to see him, and was happy to talk briefly. “What are people saying?” Will asked. “Oh, it’s just tittle-tattle,” replied Amy. “You don’t want to know.”

Will was finding it difficult to sleep, and he began to wonder whether he would be able to return to his job at all. He found himself feeling very down much of the time, and the situation was not helped by Lauren mentioning that she was thinking about moving back in with her parents for a while. She couldn’t help wondering what her friends, one of whom worked as another of the secretaries at Edgewood Park, were saying behind her back. She was not happy.

Six weeks after Will had been suspended, he received a phone call to say that the investigation had concluded, and that no further action was necessary. Mrs Armstrong invited him to her office at Edgewood Park and made it clear that he was welcome to return to the school. She added that she had done her best to quell the rumours that had been circulating.

At the beginning of the next term, Will returned to his teaching role. In some ways, he was relieved to be back. He loved explaining scientific concepts and enthusing his students. But his confidence had taken a hit, and it seemed that some of the other staff were somewhat standoffish. And he felt that he didn’t have the energy to return to running the Science Club.

As time went by, Will couldn’t put what had happened out of his mind. The atmosphere in the staffroom seemed somehow different. He wondered what the other teachers said about him when he wasn’t there. And when one of his childhood friends contacted him to say that the company he worked for was looking to take on people with a scientific background, Will thought, “Well, maybe that might make most sense now.”

At the end of the following term, Will handed in his notice to Mrs Armstrong.

The above story is fictional.

But the experience of people who suffer as a result of ill-conceived safeguarding policies is all too real.

And it is not too difficult to imagine scenarios in Will’s situation where things might have worked out rather less well.

Moreover, the characters in the above case were generally acting with good intentions…

I hope that this post might provide a useful starting point to help people think more carefully about safeguarding policies and how they are applied.

Share

Related:

And more generally:

Unexpected Turns homepage

The most-read articles can be found here