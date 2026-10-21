This is the first post in a short series of testimonies from this recent roundtable — COVID Hospital Protocols Under the Microscope — hosted by US Senator Ron Johnson:

It features attorney Ralph Lorigo whose testimony can be found at 47:19. An annotated transcript is below.

My name is Ralph Lorigo… I’m an attorney… for over 50 years. I practise in Western New York… Buffalo.

Like most of my generation, I was a believer in what was put forth by our governmental agencies… like the FDA, the NIH, and the WHO. I generally believed that medical professionals would do everything under their power to treat individuals and save lives. That all changed in 2021. It all started with an 80-year-old woman taken to a local hospital, diagnosed with covid, placed on a ventilator in ICU. Her family was told she only had a 20% chance to live. Her son watched Dr Pierre Kory testify before the Senate, and became a believer in Ivermectin. He convinced the ICU [intensive care unit] doctor to give her one dose of ivermectin… one little pill. After that one dose, she was able to get off the ventilator out of ICU.

Pierre Kory’s testimony from December 2020 can be found here:

By the way, here are the search results from YouTube (part of the Trusted News Initiative) for “pierre kory ivermectin texas senate testimony December 2020”:

Make of that what you will, not least in the context of the covid-19 clinical evidence for the effectiveness of ivermectin that is available at e.g. c19ivm.org:

NB acetaminophen is another name for paracetamol or Tylenol.

The same website also has links to the relevant scientific literature.

As to the bigger picture, in 2015 the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to William C. Campbell and Satoshi Ōmura “for their discoveries concerning a novel therapy [ivermectin] against infections caused by roundworm parasites”:

The link between avermectin and ivermectin is explained on the third page of the press release:

The World Health Organization lists ivermectin as one of its “Essential Medicines”, i.e. among the safest and most effective therapies around:

Ivermectin is also among the cheapest drugs, costing pennies per tablet.

Back to Ralph Lorigo…

[The patient] went on to the covid floor. She starts to decline. The son asks for more ivermectin. The hospital refuses. They contact me. I sued the hospital. Over the vigorous objection of the hospital attorneys, we were successful. The court ordered the hospital to give the ivermectin. Six days later, that lady was able to leave the hospital. She is alive today. She attributes that survival [applause]… that survival to that success. I then received a call from a woman in Rochester. Her 65-year-old mother was in a Rochester hospital under the same conditions… told she was going to die. You couldn’t go visit her. I sued the hospital. Again I was successful. The hospital administered the ivermectin. She is alive today. I was then contacted by the owner of Trial Site News… a podcast. I went on the podcast and explained these two cases… and now the floodgates open. As time progressed, I was getting 30-40 calls a day for help. I represented a woman in Illinois whose husband was in a hospital on a ventilator. I sued that case, but lost. This woman becomes my hero. She crushed up the ivermectin herself. She brought it to the hospital. She put it in the feeding tube herself. She did that for two weeks. The hospital had no idea. Her husband survives. That woman is a hero [applause]. I sued Rochester hospitals six times. I was successful in court each of those six times. The judge ordered it. The first three times, the hospital gave the ivermectin. The fourth time, the hospital stalled, went to the appellate [court of appeal] division until the person died. Same thing on the fifth time… [the] person dies. The sixth time, they went to the appellate division, but the judge wouldn’t give them a stay. Yet they still refused, because… Governor Cuomo… gave immunity to the hospitals. [And] they refused until that person died.

For context, in August 2021 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put out this infamous post on Twitter (now X) to deter people from taking ivermectin (which is also used in veterinary medicine):

The FDA removed that post in 2024.

I became friends with Dr Pierre Kory and the Front Line Covid Alliance… I was contacted by the International Covid Summit, which originates out of Rome, and had 25 doctors from around the globe every Wednesday in a virtual meeting. Those doctors would testify that they didn’t lose anybody… because they used hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin right from the very beginning. In all, I represented 212 families across 40 states. Of the 212 cases, I won 72 where ivermectin was actually given. (I won others where they refused, but I won 72 where ivermectin was actually given.) Only three people died. That is a 95.8% success rate on survival. Tragically, of the 140 cases where I couldn’t get into court quick enough, or I lost, every single person died. There are so many stories that I could tell you regarding the one-year experience. It turned into seven days a week, ten hours a day, but it was the best experience of my life. I believe I was able to help people and save lives… I believe that [the doctors who were brave enough to put their patients first] are the great heroes here. They all sacrificed so much to give us help. Dr Kory took my calls morning, noon, and night. He was always there to help. He gave me an affidavit that was so emphatic that it convinced judges. I believe that our health care system needs great modification. We need a national right-to-try act that includes off-purpose drugs. This is no longer about covid or ivermectin. This is about medical freedom and the right to try. This is about governmental suppression and how big giants like Big Pharma control our destiny.

By way of note, I am reminded of Dr Andrew Hill at the University of Liverpool in the UK who was set to publish an analysis of the evidence on the remarkable effectiveness of ivermectin in treating covid.

And then something changed (emphasis added)…

…instead of urging physicians to try the safe and effective drug, Hill concluded in his paper: “Ivermectin should be validated in larger appropriately controlled randomized trials before the results are sufficient for review by regulatory authorities.” This complete turnaround did not go unnoticed, and Dr. Tess Lawrie confronted him in a Zoom video conversation that was recorded and featured in a documentary. Lawrie, the director of a medical consultancy at the University of the Witwatersrand in Bath, England, was able to get Hill to admit that his non-profit sponsors, Unitaid, pressured him to alter his conclusion regarding the use of ivermectin. Unitaid is a “global health agency” funded by vaccine promoters like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. They committed $120 million of their funds to an expensive ivermectin competitor manufactured by Merck, called molnupiravir. Some scientists warned that the genotoxic drug could cause viral mutants and worsen the pandemic later. Moreover, the University of Liverpool was found to have received $40 million from Unitaid just four days before the publication of Hill’s study.

An 18-minute video from Dr Tess Lawrie in relation to the above can be found e.g. here:

An episode of the BBC’s More or Less from July 2021 also springs to mind (emphasis added):

The July 3 episode of Tim Harford’s “More or Less: Behind the Stats”, broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and the World Service, spread more medical disinformation with a piece entitled “Is ivermectin a Covid wonder drug?”. Timed to follow publication of an article in Clinical Infectious Diseases by Roman et al on 28 June, this piece seems a clumsy attempt to discredit the landmark British study of Bryant, Lawrie et alwhich was published by the American Journal of Therapeutics in June and has recently appeared in the current [July 2021] print edition. Though published by British authors — based at Dr Tess Lawrie’s Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd in Bath and the University of Newcastle — and despite these authors lacking any conflicts of interest, BBC Radio 4 made no attempt to contact any of the study authors for interview or ‘right of reply’, which is a fairness obligation under the Ofcom Broadcasting Code…

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