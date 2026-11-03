This is the second in a short series of posts of testimonies from this recent roundtable — COVID Hospital Protocols Under the Microscope — hosted by US Senator Ron Johnson.

It features Stephanie Williamson, whose husband died in hospital during the covid era. Her testimony can be found at 41:58. An annotated transcript is below.

I have waited four and a half years to be the voice of my husband and my fellow warriors that have fought tirelessly to expose the hospital protocols. And we are not stopping.

My husband, David Williamson, was 50 when he walked into the emergency room on a Friday evening, December 10th, 2021. His oxygen was 97% on room air. His temperature was 100 degrees, and he was alert and able to communicate. Dave sought treatment for his fever. Rather than sending him home with medication, they kept him for observation and admitted him covid positive. After hospital admission, they began treating Dave with remdesivir without proper informed consent. The risks associated with remdesivir should have been discussed with my husband.

For context, remdesivir was one of the drugs used in an Ebola trial in 2019:

The trial compared four potential treatments: ZMapp, remdesivir, mAb114, and REGN-EB3.

Early data convinced the trial’s monitoring board to stop the study and randomise all remaining patients to either mAb114 or REGN-EB3 because, among all patients who took the drugs, the death rates were:

29% for those treated with REGN-EB3

34% for those who got mAb-114

49% for those who took ZMapp, the previously best known Ebola treatment candidate

And…

53% for those treated with the antiviral remdesivir

In other words, more than half of those who were treated with remdesivir died.

It is not for nothing that medics sardonically refer to the drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, as “run, death is near”.

In June 2020, several months into the covid era, Gilead Sciences, the maker of remdesivir, announced that:

Based on current treatment patterns, the vast majority of [covid] patients are expected to receive a 5-day treatment course using 6 vials of remdesivir, which equates to $2,340 per patient.

Back to Stephanie Williamson…

Dave’s hospital course is similar to other victims… The most important aspects of this tragedy, that must be exposed, are patient isolation and lack of informed consent. The isolation Dave faced throughout his hospitalization is the most heartbreaking piece of this tragedy. My children never saw their father again. Dave’s dad never saw his son. During the first ten days of Dave’s hospital course, we eagerly made simple requests. We requested repeat chest X-rays to check for improvement, and repeat covid testing so that he could be moved to a non-covid floor. All requests were denied. The healthcare team’s response was often, “We are the experts. And, unfortunately, he is unvaccinated.” I firmly believe that if my husband had [had] an advocate at his bedside, he would be alive today. The night my husband was intubated, I realized I was coerced into consenting to put him on a ventilator. I then demanded a face-to-face meeting with Dave’s care team. On December 27th, I was finally allowed in the hospital to speak to the ICU intensivist regarding Dave. My brother and sister, both nurse practitioners, asked questions about his medications and treatment. They also asked for alternative medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The doctor denied those requests and said her hands were tied.

“Covid protocols”…

I am reminded of NG163 in the UK. That document, COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community, is no longer available on the NICE website, but can be viewed e.g. here (archived version) or here (pdf, c/o this related article).

For more details on ivermectin, see the first post in this short series:

As to hydroxychloroquine, the World Health Organization lists the drug as one of its “Essential Medicines”, i.e. among the safest and most effective medicines around:

A referenced timeline of covid hydroxychloroquine studies can be found here…

…where there are also links to the original literature.

I am reminded of the fate of more than 20 million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) donated by Australian billionaire Clive Palmer:

According to this article, linked in the one above, a major study of thousands of patients led by University of Oxford showed that hydroxychloroquine was ineffective.

But the way in which a trial is set up can determine whether it succeeds or fails. It is thus important to look carefully at how trials are constructed…

[i] at what stage during a viral infection a drug is given

[ii] the dosage — i.e. how much and how often, and what dose

[iii] what other medications are being taken

…and to take into account the conflicts of interest of those involved.

And if anonymised raw data for a clinical trial is not made publicly available, it is reasonable to ask why.

For context, in contrast to remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, like ivermectin, costs pennies per tablet.

Back to the roundtable…

I then asked his doctor, “Why? What happened to traditional medicine? What happened to trying to save lives?” She looked at me with tears in her eyes and said, “I used to save lives.” The next day they began giving him another round of remdesivir. I again wrote to the hospital administration demanding a private duty nurse to assess my husband’s care and remain at his bedside. After speaking with the director of nursing, we were granted a private duty nurse that was vetted by the hospital. The following day, the private duty nurse spent several hours providing emotional support and assessing my husband’s care. The next morning, his ventilator settings had improved. The same day, the hospital called and told me I could no longer have a private duty nurse. Their excuse was that she was wearing the wrong mask… the very mask they allowed her to enter the hospital with. The hospital’s stance was that it was too risky to have people come into the hospital from the outside. I then filed an emergent hearing in the New Jersey state court alleging a violation of the New Jersey patient bill of rights which allows for a private duty nurse to advocate for a patient at the bedside. The hearing was scheduled for the next morning. The judge denied my claim on jurisdictional grounds, saying it should be heard through the administrative courts and the state department of health. I then called and wrote to the department of health. I also retained attorney Ralph Larigo to file a civil complaint regarding the denial of ivermectin. The night before the complaint was to be filed, and a day after the New Jersey Department of Health went into the hospital to investigate, my husband’s heart stopped and he died of multi-organ system failure. He was 50 when he walked into the hospital in good health, with no medications and unvaccinated. After 30 days of hospital protocols, he was dead.

This isn’t about [the political notion of] left or right. This isn’t about pointing fingers. This is about humanity. Patient care should not be driven by reimbursements. A doctor’s hands should never be tied. And no patient should ever be left alone. It is our responsibility to make sure this never happens again.

Related:

Also:

And this account of my experience one day at church, also in December 2021:

Unexpected Turns homepage

The most-read articles can be found here