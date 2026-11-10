I should perhaps start by saying that, despite its title, this is not another Remembrance Day article. Well, not in the traditional sense anyway.

Over the past few years, I have bookmarked various posts and articles under the heading “never forget”.

Quite a few of those links are essentially images relating to the covid era:

A picture is worth a thousand words…

Make it make sense…

“For your safety”…

The banality of evil…?

And Novak Djokovic… a strong contender for the title of the greatest tennis player of all time, deported from the “land of the fair go” on “‘health and good order’ grounds”.

I am reminded of this post, which, as it happens, is two years old today:

And of the lengths to which other top sportspeople were prepared to go in order to avoid covid shots:

But it is one particular “never forget” from the covid era that I will focus on in the remainder of this post.

Here is a headline from The Guardian five years ago today:

50,000 is a lot of employees — not far off 10% of all care home staff.

And 30,000 is a lot of residents “affected”, a term which is I suppose is something of a journalistic euphemism for having a person who has been caring for you completely removed from your life at a time when life is hard enough already.

Moreover, my working assumption is that those 50,000 employees would have been among the more switched-on and principled ranks of care home staff — the sort who would have been most likely to advocate for and to protect those they served.

It is sobering to think more broadly about what was actually going on in late 2021, and how different life could have been in the UK, not long after vaccine passports had been introduced by those who had promised to do no such thing:

February: “no plans”

April: “looking at options”

September: “to be introduced”

If the covid vaccine mandate had been successfully extended to doctors and nurses and NHS ancillary workers… and then to teachers… and then to all public sector workers… And if large corporations had then followed suit…

I have already written at length about the covid vaccines and informed consent. And this post features a podcast with a London paramedic involved with the NHS100K campaign whose website is now back online:

I wonder what would have happened without such valiant efforts.

I will close here with some unanswered questions and some related covid era memes:

Why did 50,000 care home staff feel so strongly about a “safe and effective” vaccine that they were prepared to lose their jobs (and perhaps their careers) rather than take it?

Why were the authorities so keen to get care home staff injected with a novel technology vaccine with no long-term safety data?

Why were those who had apparently recovered from covid, and who thus had better protection than any vaccine could provide, not automatically excluded from the requirement for vaccination?

How many people took covid vaccines under duress and now regret it?

When can we expect anything resembling an apology for what happened?

May we never forget.

Related:

And this post documenting my personal journey towards the end of 2021:

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