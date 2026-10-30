Almost a hundred years ago, Edward Bernays, the “father of public relations”, wrote in his 1928 book Propaganda:

As civilization has become more complex, and as the need for invisible government has been increasingly demonstrated, the technical means have been invented and developed by which opinion may be regimented. With the printing press and the newspaper… ideas can be spread rapidly and even instantaneously all over the whole of America.

And now of course we also have television and the internet.

In these previous articles…

…I sought to show how the “climate crisis” narrative is being systematically advanced through national and local government. But anyone who knows anything about controlling the public mind knows that the media plays also a key role. And it is no coincidence that television and newspapers also consistently push the same story.

Organisations such as The Carbon Literacy Project are open about how they train broadcasters and journalists in “carbon literacy”:

Alongside the YouTube Climate change banner reminiscent of The Trusted News Initiative…

…the summary of the video reads:

The BBC have trained over 1,000 staff members in Carbon Literacy – here is what some of those individuals thought of their training! From gaining an understanding on the scale of climate change, to developing the knowledge and agency to turn this knowledge into action, BBC staff are now equipped to go forward and put the prospect a Carbon Literate future at the forefront of their minds.

According to The Carbon Literacy Project website:

The Carbon Literacy Project is an UN-recognised, multi-award-winning initiative at the forefront of certified climate learning globally. It exists to provide everyone with access to Carbon Literacy®: the recognised global benchmark for climate understanding and action. Delivered by UK charity The Carbon Literacy Trust, the Project empowers individuals, organisations and communities with the knowledge, skills and motivation to take real, measurable action on climate change. As an internationally recognised accreditation body, the Project certifies individuals as Carbon Literate, and accredits courses, trainers, organisations and localities against Carbon Literacy® Standards – not delivering training directly, but providing the frameworks to enable others to do so, at scale and with impact.

“…not delivering training directly, but providing the frameworks to enable others to do so, at scale and with impact…”

That ® symbol next to “Carbon Literacy” (twice) in the above summary is of course an official registered trade mark:

A search for “carbon literacy” gives the following results from the Intellectual Property Office:

The other four of the seven results, whose status is now “Dead”, following their expiry 10 years after their approval in 2012, all relate to “Manchester Carbon Literacy”:

The Carbon Literary Project website defines Carbon Literacy® here:

“An awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities, and the ability and motivation to reduce emissions, on an individual, community and organisational basis.”

I wonder how much The Carbon Literacy Project educators talk about hard science when educating broadcasters and journalists.

And what they tell their clients (if anything) about the views of dissenting scientists such as William Happer, Ian Plimer and Nobel Laureate John Clauser.

Or petitions such as the CLINTEL World Climate Declaration…

…which asks this rather reasonable looking question:

Maybe it was not a coincidence that David Bellamy and Johnny Ball were sidelined by the BBC…

…while David Attenborough was retained and lauded as a national treasure…

Here is what Attenborough was saying in 2013:

But it is of course not only the BBC among the broadcasters who are pushing the notion of a “climate emergency”. Among the partners of UK FIRES (featured in this post) is none other than the broadcaster Sky.

And in 2021, Sky joined forces with the psychologists of the Behavioural Insights Team — who are still as active as ever — to produce this initiative:

Sky is open about the collaboration…

…as is the Behavioural Insights Team, established in 2010 within the UK government, which published this blog at the same time:

In recent years, powerful documentaries – such as Blue Planet, Seaspiracy, Plastic Nile, and even Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm have highlighted environmental issues. As world leaders pack their bags to meet in Glasgow for the COP26 Climate summit, we wonder, could content like this help us achieve Net Zero? Mass media, such as television, can play a pivotal role in encouraging consumers to decarbonise. The majority of future emissions reductions – 63% – will need to come from changes in how we travel, how we power and heat our homes, what we eat, and what we buy. It seems only logical that broadcasters should use their unique platform to improve viewer knowledge, challenge their attitudes, and inspire them to take action against climate change…

The piece concludes by saying:

The question must be not if, but how best to use this tool of persuasion for maximum good.

Here is a report from the Behavioural Insights Team from around the same time:

The recommendations include:

Give green content more screen time, more salience in plots and scenes.

Use kids’ content to encourage positive environmental behaviors amongst children and their parents.

And the report concludes:

Through this report, we aim to start a conversation on how broadcasters can help and inspire their viewers worldwide to fight climate change. Drawing on emerging evidence from behavioural and cultural studies, we have outlined ten principles for how to encourage sustainable behaviour change amongst viewers, and a further five for how broadcasters can embed these practices within their organisations. We believe there is a huge potential in using content and advertising to improve take-up of green behaviours. However, many questions remain unanswered, and broadcasters must therefore not only aim to inform, educate and entertain the public, but also to learn how to do that more effectively, by researching what works. We still know relatively little about what type of content – fictional or factual - works best. How much is enough – a short news segment, an episode of a documentary, or a multi-year soap? What type of plots, framings, or characters resonate with which audiences? And how can we reliably measure all of this? If you are a content or advert creator, think about how you can embed green messaging into your next project. If you are a broadcaster, think how you can contribute to the conversation and advance the evidence on what works. And we’re all in this together, so share what you know, ask about what you don’t, and get in touch.

“We’re all in this together…”

I am reminded of:

“No-one is safe until everyone is safe”

And Nick Hudson’s point about global control being mediated through people being presented with “global problems” that require “global solutions”.

Whatever you think about the climate narrative, it is no secret that we are being deliberately, shamelessly, systematically and relentlessly propagandised.

And to promote the propaganda we have organisations like Covering Climate Now…

…which “helps journalists and newsrooms… to advance the quality, impact, and reach of climate journalism”:

Here is the organisation’s About page:

I am again reminded of the covid era Trusted News Initiative.

Here are just a few of the 500 organisations listed in the Covering Climate Now Partner Directory:

…which includes the likes of Nature, New Scientist and Physics World… and Vanity Fair…

So there we have it… the “climate crisis” narrative being systematically advanced not just through national and local government, but through television, newspapers and magazines.

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