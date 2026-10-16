In the context of public health interventions generally, and this post on safeguarding measures in particular…

…I have been thinking about protection, prevention, and unintended consequences.

While writing this article I have had in mind several cases where safeguarding policy has resulted in considerable harm.

The call for action

In the context of either public health or safeguarding, problems may be identified. In relation to public health: disease or illness. In relation to safeguarding: abuse or neglect. And in both instances there may be a call for action to protect people and to prevent bad things from happening to them. There may also be organised campaigns, with associated stories in the media, perhaps involving well-known public figures.

“Something must be done,” say the campaigners, among whom there may be individuals and organisations who stand to gain in any of various ways from potential interventions. And in the context of either public health or safeguarding, it is hard to argue against the idea that people need to be protected, and that prevention is better than cure. Those with responsibility for policymaking thus come under pressure to do something.

The pressure to act

The pressure on policymakers to act may be particularly strong if action has already been taken elsewhere. There might even be an assumption along the lines of, “The people who took the decision in country X must have thought things through; so we don’t have to.”

In some instances, not intervening may be seen as among the riskiest options, with those responsible for the decision potentially getting the blame if the situation does not improve. But in any case, a policy of doing nothing is unlikely to be popular in the context of a situation where people are suffering, especially when there are vocal and credible calls for something to be done.

In contrast, doing something with the prospect of a successful outcome is of course appealing for policymakers who are doing the job they are doing with the aim of making the world a better place. But policymakers are, presumably, like the rest of us, also motivated by other things, such as their salary, their status, and how they are viewed in wider society.

Moreover, the role of policymakers is, by definition, to make policy. And we have plenty of people whose job involves discussing interventions, in the context of both public health and safeguarding. I wonder whether, if the result of their deliberations was that no interventions were forthcoming, the existence of some of those roles might be called into question. In contrast, there is relatively little incentive to do nothing on the basis that a careful consideration of the evidence suggests that intervention might do more harm than good.

The pressure to do something rather than nothing may thus be irresistible, even to the point that the response to “Something must be done” resembles, “This is something. Let’s do that.” And in that sort of context, the voices of those courageous enough to raise reasonable objections are not always heard.

Unstoppable momentum

Once the decision has been taken to implement a policy, the proverbial die is cast. As the programme moves from proposal to implementation, it gains momentum. Those who previously had a vested interest in the policy are now joined by those whose job is to make it happen. People are employed, contracts are signed, and infrastructure is built.

In the context of a public health screening campaign, this means more medical staff and administrators; plus people to raise awareness and evaluate the success of the programme; and more equipment for the actual screening.

In the context of safeguarding we see the appointment of safeguarding officers and administrators; plus (again) people to raise awareness and evaluate the success of the programme; and the IT infrastructure to facilitate the reporting of potential safeguarding issues. There are also training courses, not only for those in charge of safeguarding policy at a local level, but for anyone who has a role that involves working with children or vulnerable young adults.

In both contexts, there are commercial interests involved.

After the implementation of the policy, things tend to settle down. Reviews and evaluation of the success of the programme may follow, not least with a view to demonstrating that the effort and money spent have been worthwhile.

Unintended consequences

Alas, things do not always work out as intended. Especially when simple solutions are deployed to fix complex problems. The Cobra Effect springs to mind. As does the introduction of cane toads in Australia back in 1935 to combat insect attacks on sugar cane roots.

Unsurprisingly, problems in the contexts of public health and safeguarding tend to be complex rather than simple. And even the most well-thought-out interventions from the most qualified and well-intentioned people are likely to lead to unintended consequences, at least some of which could not easily have been foreseen.

This is not to say that unintended consequences cannot be foreseen, or that they will necessarily be bad. There may be some beneficial outcomes too. And some essentially neutral ones. But some of the ramifications of a change in policy may be difficult to discern. And sometimes it may be a long time before unintended consequences — good, bad or neutral — are even recognised.

While simple solutions may be appealing — not least because they are, by definition, easier to understand, to communicate and to implement — they do not necessarily achieve the desired good. And even the good that they do achieve is sometimes outweighed by the accompanying harm.

For example, in the context of a public health screening campaign, the interventions after “catching the disease early” can result in more damage than would have been caused by the disease. There is also the question of whether the screening process is harmful in and of itself.

And in the context of what is essentially screening for safeguarding concerns, i.e. asking people to be proactive in reporting anything suspicious, the resulting damage from that process may also be greater than the benefit, for reasons that I outlined in The other side of safeguarding (the post highlighted at the start of this article).

When things go wrong

In the examples cited above, it is not necessarily easy to establish that things are going wrong, and that the programme is causing net damage. Reviews of the effects of a policy may be focused on the desired good rather than the unexpected harm. For those with responsibility for implementing the programme, there is little incentive to deploy their limited resources looking for potential problems rather than evidence of success. And in any case, problems with the policy may only become apparent over many years, and may be discernible only in the context of a careful consideration of the wider picture of what is happening.

Moreover, even when evidence of harm does emerge, it is not necessarily widely acknowledged. Such recognition might mean having to admit mistakes. Any official recognition of the worthiness of the effort and money spent on the implementation of the policy would be tarnished to say the least. And vested interests of all sorts, not least those who staked their reputations on the programme, would not be happy.

It would thus hardly be surprising, not least for reasons related to confirmation bias, if evidence showing the success of the programme were widely publicised and celebrated, and evidence pointing the other way were downplayed or ignored. There might even be pressure from interested parties to cover up reports indicating problems. But it is one thing to make errors of judgement in formulating policy, and quite another to suppress the resulting harms.

Doubling down

If a programme is not working as intended, it may of course eventually become undeniable. But from the perspective of the policymakers — and of those implementing the programme — a lack of success need not necessarily lead to a pause in the programme with a view to re-assessing the situation.

In some instances, those in charge may even make the case that a failure to achieve the desired outcome is due not to deficiencies with the programme, but because the programme has not gone far enough. The response would then be not to stop and take stock, or to acknowledge things that have gone wrong, but to double down, making the most of the infrastructure already in place.

In the case of a public health screening programme, that might mean even more screening, and perhaps extending the age range and expanding the publicity effort. In other health contexts, the response might be to increase the dose of a medicine that has not worked as intended, or to vaccinate more often with a vaccine that has not produced the desired outcome. In the case of safeguarding, there might be a push to send more people on training courses, and to encourage even more reporting of safeguarding incidents, with a lowering of the threshold required for such reporting.

All such measures generate more revenue for interested parties, and all are consistent with the phenomenon of groupthink.

The sidelining of ethics

The inconvenient truth is that well-intentioned interventions can — and sometimes do — cause more harm than good. And that in some cases doing nothing would have been a better option.

The idea of “first do no harm” in the context of medical interventions is not new. But in recent years, and not least in the context of the covid era, that ancient principle attributed to Hippocrates seems to have largely been forgotten.

I wonder to what extent policymakers think about such principles. As noted earlier, my working assumption is that those charged with decision-making are driven by the same sort of motives as the rest of us, and that they are often under pressure to act sooner rather than later, and to be seen to be doing so. And that this applies in the context of both public health and safeguarding.

But it is not the job of policymakers to think things through thoroughly, to ask the right questions of independent people, and to be open about the pros and cons of what is being proposed? And, where appropriate, to stand firm in demanding stronger rationale before pushing ahead with a given policy?

In the context of medical screening, this is perhaps obvious enough. In the context of safeguarding, maybe not so much. But it is hardly a stretch to envisage that encouraging the anonymous reporting of people on even the slightest grounds of suspicion over safeguarding concerns might prove problematic — and in more ways than one.

A better way?

As to how things might be improved at the policymaking stage — i.e. not so much solving existing problems but doing things better from the outset — I have set out a few tentative thoughts below.

From the earliest stages of policymaking, it is important that all perspectives are heard, including dissident voices whose views may be inconvenient. Measures need to be taken to avoid groupthink. And the pros and cons of all viable options, including maintaining the status quo, need to be considered carefully. In some cases it may make sense to trial a policy on a small scale for a while and review the outcome when there is not so much at stake.

Vigilance is required in relation to red lines that must not be crossed, such as medical interventions without properly informed consent. Declining any such interventions — including testing or screening — should be presented as an acceptable choice. In the context of safeguarding, any policy that involves pressure to snitch should surely make us think twice. We need to beware anything resembling the thin end of an undesirable wedge.

More fundamentally, we need a change in culture, to one where people are rewarded more on the basis of outcomes in the long-term than the short-term, and where acknowledging mistakes and reversing course is viewed favourably rather than regarded as failure.

In the context of the “fortification” of flour with the drug folic acid, Dr Clare Craig observes that:

Public health almost never reverses itself. Across its whole history the clear reversals can be counted on one hand. The starkest is the advice, repeated for years, to lay babies to sleep on their fronts which was abandoned only in 1991, once the link to cot death could no longer be denied, by which time a great many infants had already died.

Sometimes there are financial reasons for not changing policy. But a reason that is always present is the reluctance to say: “Sorry, we got that wrong.” Very often it seems that reputation management is paramount. And it is of course not only public health officials to whom this applies.

As to how such a change of culture might come about, maybe it might begin with more people raising awareness and pushing back persistently at the grassroots level, particularly when things go wrong and acknowledgement from the authorities is not forthcoming. If there were enough people highlighting the problems, perhaps that would eventually make a tangible difference. We should not underestimate our collective power to effect change.

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