Below is November’s Updates post. Much gratitude to readers sharing articles, which is greatly appreciated. And ongoing thanks to everyone for reading.

More media nudging

Further to this post…

…I think we can reasonably assume that “entertainment nudging” is not going away. See what you think of this recent clip from Coronation Street:

I was somewhat encouraged by seeing the top replies:

An actor?

On the subject of acting, and mindful of these posts…

…when considering media reports on Russell Brand, it’s worth bearing in mind:

The flurry of BBC News articles — over 20 (and counting) since Brand was sentenced…

…plus a similar number in the preceding few days…

And that Russell Brand attended the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, as noted in this news report:

A former classmate of Russell Brand said the star would “stalk” younger female pupils in the corridor — and bragged about taking them under his “love cloak”. Tony Brown, 52, met Russell Brand after enrolling at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, when he was 16 years old. He said that Russell “stood out instantly” with this high quiff and Cockney accent — and said Brand was “overly confident”. Tony said that Brand had the “charisma to carry off anything”, which is why he rarely got in trouble for his “sexual nature”. He said that Brand would often stalk the girls’ corridors, and Tony claims he even groped some younger pupils in the dining hall. Tony claimed that Brand made multiple sexual comments about two former celebrity pupils and often said: “I will have them; they just don’t know it yet”…

A manipulation manual

Further to this post…

…I noted with interest this article from HART (the Health Advisory & Recovery Team)…

…in relation to a UK Government-commissioned paper published earlier this year, titled False and Misleading Information: An Evidence Summary and Map for Policy and Practice:

In the words of the HART article, the paper is:

a comprehensive guide to censorship and indoctrination

And:

Despite its relatively benign heading, [the paper] reads like an instruction manual to enable state control of the population’s beliefs and behaviour and, as such, is arguably one of the most chillingly authoritarian documents to be considered by the political leaders of a supposedly open and democratic society.

A “conspiracy guide”

Not least in the context of this post from last year…

…I was intrigued to see this document — Conspiracy Theories: A Guide for Members of Parliament and Candidates:

On page 2 it states:

This guide was produced by the Antisemitism Policy Trust together with… Full Fact…

That’s Full Fact, the “fact-checking service” that claimed that “covid-19 vaccines are very effective”, that “the covid vaccines saved many lives” and that “catching covid-19 is not less risky than vaccination”…

Anyhow, on page 18 there is a section on “The Great Replacement” as a “conspiracy theory”:

The table on page 11 describes The Great Replacement as:

A claim that is rooted in a belief that there is a plan to replace the European white population with ethnic minority groups

I am reminded of this United Nations document from March 2000:

According to that summary (emphasis added):

United Nations projections indicate that over the next 50 years, the populations of virtually all countries of Europe as well as Japan will face population decline and population ageing. The new challenges of declining and ageing populations will require comprehensive reassessments of many established policies and programmes, including those relating to international migration. Focusing on these two striking and critical population trends, the report considers replacement migration for eight low-fertility countries (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and United States) and two regions (Europe and the European Union). Replacement migration refers to the international migration that a country would need to offset population decline and population ageing resulting from low fertility and mortality rates.

But if a “conspiracy theory” is, as stated on page 6 of Conspiracy Theories: A Guide for Members of Parliament and Candidates (emphasis added)…

‘an explanation of historical, ongoing, or future events that cites as a main causal factor a group of powerful persons, the conspirators, acting in secret for their own benefit against the common good’

…then I am left wondering if “replacement migration” can really be described as such.

Burnham 2020

Further to this post…

…here is a post on X (then Twitter) from Andy Burnham six years ago:

“I wanted a full lockdown…”

I also noticed that the Prime Minister’s page on the World Economic Forum website has recently been updated to reflect his new status…

…although the rather dated photo from the previous entry is still there:

Care home inspector testimony

Further to the stills from the official Scottish Covid Inquiry featured here in this post…

…this recent testimony from the Inquiry — which is still going — deserves a wide audience.

The speaker is Marie Paterson, Chief Inspector (Adults) at the Care Inspectorate. A transcript is below.

You had people living with dementia who didn’t understand that there was restrictions in place… and why their loved one couldn’t come in… and [they] would get distressed… You also had… by the time families were reintroduced… a lot of people had forgotten who their family were, because their dementia had progressed. [And] that hadn’t been considered in those early stages. For me, most fundamentally, it’s about… how do we ensure that people have their human rights… their legal rights in terms of choices being made… None of that, to my knowledge, came into decision making. It was about… people getting Covid, breaking… that footprint, not allowing it in, rather than us thinking about the human consequence of that… We dealt with a huge amount of calls from very distressed families, many of whom’s loved ones died… during the pandemic and before they got to see them again. And that has left lasting trauma. And we shared all of that in those phone calls that we were getting and all the meetings that we were in, and [we] believe that action should have been taken to bring visiting in sooner.

If I was living in a care home and I made the decision that, despite the risk to me… I still wanted to see my family, then I believe that family could have attended the care home… They could wear PPE. They would not go into any communal areas, they would not go into any other rooms. They would go direct to their family members room and to see them. Therefore we’re reducing the likelihood of them bringing [covid] in because they’re not interacting with anyone else. That is my opinion. I’m not an infection disease specialist. But I do believe that, as well as the right to life and human rights, there’s also the right to… family life… and we should have looked at how we could balance them. And I also believe that restrictions in care homes went on even longer… [In wider society] we were going out to eat… we were going out to do different things… you had staff going on holiday, and yet we were still not allowing full visiting in care homes.

On being asked if other stakeholders had a similar view:

There was Scottish Care, who were of the view that we needed to relax visiting and allow people to see their family. We had the care home relatives group as well, who shared that view. And it was not shared by others leading the pandemic, or by the Scottish Government. I think it was intolerable. I think the distress caused to people was huge…

On being asked, “Can I also suggest that the unintended consequence… was not unforeseen?”:

I would agree that it was not unforeseen.

By way of reminder, the first UK covid cases were reported at the end of January 2020. And during February and March, before the “covid restrictions” were announced, the number of people dying was at or below normal levels.

Related:

VAERS 2020

Further to posts such as this one…

…and indeed Question 13 featured in the 20 questions in this article…

…which I originally put together over five years ago…

For anyone still in any doubt in relation to covid vaccine harms, this document obtained by ICANdecide looks particularly revealing. It contains various emails from 2020/2021, including this one (page 7):

VAERS is the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. And below is that part of that attached Monthly Status Report for December 2020 (scroll down to page 8 at the link above). The date at the top plainly has a typo, i.e. it should be January 15, 2021. And the chart tells its own story.

They knew.

They lied.

And people died.

Pens and beyond…

Further to this post…

…in which I mentioned the extraordinary pen collection of US cardiologist Dr Jeffery Caren…

…I was intrigued to see this recent review titled Pharmaceutical industry information and promotional strategies aimed at prescribers:

Here is the plain language summary:

How does pharmaceutical company marketing and promotion influence doctors’ prescribing behaviour?

Key messages Gifts and payments from pharmaceutical companies to doctors increase inappropriate prescribing and the number of prescriptions doctors write, and probably increase the costs. Pharmaceutical company advertising and education may increase inappropriate prescribing and prescription costs; these activities probably increase the number of prescriptions doctors write.

Conflict‐of‐interest policies that restrict or manage interactions between pharmaceutical companies and doctors probably improve prescribing appropriateness and may decrease the number of prescriptions.

We need more studies investigating how free samples from pharmaceutical companies influence prescribing behaviour, and the effects on people’s health of inappropriate prescribing. What is pharmaceutical company marketing and promotion? Pharmaceutical companies interact with healthcare professionals in a wide range of ways to promote the medicines they make. These interactions include visits from sales representatives, sponsored educational opportunities, direct mail, advertisements in medical journals, and sponsoring events at conferences. Pharmaceutical companies also provide doctors with gifts and payments, including food and drink, travel expenses, free samples, staff for clinics, and payments for being a member of a company advisory board. What are the concerns about these interactions? These interactions can help healthcare professionals learn about new treatments. However, pharmaceutical companies also want to increase sales of their products. This motivation may not always match the goal of prescribing the most appropriate or affordable medicine for each patient. There are concerns that these interactions influence doctors’ prescribing decisions. Pharmaceutical companies spent almost 30,000 million US dollars on marketing and promotion in the USA in 2016.

There are concerns that these interactions influence doctors’ prescribing decisions? Who knew?

Pharmaceutical companies spent almost 30,000 million US dollars on marketing and promotion in the USA in 2016. More than 40,000 million US dollars in today’s money. Roughly the GDP of Haiti, Albania or Papua New Guinea. On marketing and promotion in the USA alone.

Fertility

Further to these posts…

…I was interested to see this data on childbirth.

Firstly, age-patterns of fertility in England:

Until around 100 years ago, it was apparently much more common for women to have children in their 40s.

In 1941, i.e. in wartime, the number of births per 1000 women was much lower. And current birth rates are at similar levels.

Secondly, here are charts showing the “age at last child” for women (top) and men (bottom) for 20th century Sweden compared with historical Sweden, Krummhörn (in Germany) and Quebec:

I find the contrast for the two sets of female data from Sweden particularly striking.

Thirdly, here is data for Iceland:

The pattern for women in their late 30s and early 40s is stark. Presumably the recent rise is related to IVF treatment which has only been available in the past few decades.

I wonder what the graphs will look like in years to come.

Laced

Further to this article, subtitled “Folic acid was the final straw”…

…I was interested to see this correspondence with Which?:

The correspondent got rather more by way of response from Which? than I did, but the end result is essentially the same.

I have also seen more than one person report that supermarket staff have been instructed not to engage with people raising concerns about folic acid. I wonder who is ultimately responsible for that.

On the plus side, Dr Clare Craig has gathered all the evidence on folic acid for publication in a book titled Laced:

The Kindle edition is also available (at £9.99). And the £14.99 for the paperback includes postage.

The UK flag in the background in the above snapshot indicates the UK edition. Scroll down at the above link for details of the US edition, and of forthcoming books from the same author:

Notes on Nigeria

And finally, on the subject of the slave trade, and further to this article…

…my “never forget” links don’t all relate to the covid era. Indeed some go back a long way, like this one I found when writing the above post:

The source — originally stamped “not for publication” — looks genuine enough.

And part I of “Notes on Nigeria” can be found here.

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Previous Updates posts

October: Helen Grus; covid in retrospect; Vatican vax coin; trust in science; DMSO again; more flu fearmongering and “From the stars, death”; Thomas & Friends; Big Food, now and then; WHO Communist dream?

September: Folic acid; resilient Rantzen; the “alternative”; wildfires; Obama; Boots; the weaponisation of the DBS; Talla and the bishop of Manchester; vaccines

August: Hot and cold; UK Payments 2026 and beyond; Burnham’s 2005 “charm tour”; The Capture of Academia; cancer treatment patents; “I was wrong. I was fooled…”; moral injury

July: More hot air; CO2 & record harvests; Widdecombe update; pregnancies in men?; 77th whistleblower; driver licensing data; watch this space; Birmingham rape gangs; Andrea Shaw; vax updates; ivermectin...

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