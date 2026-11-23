This is the third and final post in a short series of testimonies from this recent roundtable — COVID Hospital Protocols Under the Microscope — hosted by US Senator Ron Johnson.

It features nurse Gail Macrae.

Her testimony can be found at 1:26:58. An annotated transcript is below.

I’m a registered nurse [RN BSN] with a bachelor’s degree in science and nursing. I completed the didactics for a nurse practitioner in women’s health and certified nurse midwifery, but was unable to complete my clinical hours due to covid vaccine mandates, despite my documented antibodies to covid-19. I worked in telemetry, stroke, [medical-surgical nursing], labor and delivery, ICU, and then covid units as a nurse in the Bay Area of California for almost 10 years. During my six years of employment at one of the largest hospital systems in the United States, I was recognized twice for outstanding patient care. I was fired on October 1st, 2021, after submitting a complaint against my hospital for being forced to participate in unethical covid hospital protocols, and for being required to take an experimental injection to maintain my employment.

First, I want to publicly apologize for the nursing field’s failure to uphold our code of ethics during covid [applause]. Had we always put patients first instead of policy, this would not have happened. Covid was an ethics failure. And until we restore the foundations our of our profession, trust in medical practitioners will continue to decline. I could use my time here to describe to you the rampant fraud that took place in the hospital where I worked... how my hospital charts were pre-programmed to document all covid patients admitted to the hospital as unvaccinated without teaching staff to edit the template… pushing the lie that all covid patients were unvaccinated. I personally observed death certificates falsely labeled as covid-19 as the primary cause of death, creating a false and fear-based dangerous narrative that distorted the judgment of my colleagues. My hospital implemented rigid covid protocols featuring experimental-use authorization remdesivir, ineffectively-low-dose IV steroids, and withholding of proven life-saving care such as nebulized respiratory treatments, monoconal antibodies, hydroxychloroquine [HCQ], ivermectin, budesonide, and early treatment. Make no mistake, each one of these protocols caused serious harm and death.

I am again reminded of the document NG163, COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community, which is no longer available on the NICE website, but can be viewed e.g. here (archived version) or here (pdf, c/o this related article):

I gave some background information on HCQ and ivermectin in the context of the previous two articles in this series.

Here is the data for budesonide as a covid treatment:

The World Health Organization lists budesonide as one of its “Essential Medicines”, i.e. among the safest and most effective therapies around:

It is also relatively cheap.

Back to Gail Macrae…

As a relief nurse, I received [reports] on hundreds of patients throughout the hospital who had recovered from covid only to suffer renal failure and liver failure secondary to remdesivir [an expensive treatment sometimes referred to by nurses as “run, death is near”].

But in the interest of solutions, I want to focus on the most devastating impacts of these protocols I observed, which was the removal of patient advocates from the bedside. Informed consent was withheld, and off-label treatments outside CDC and NIH protocols were denied to patients for the first time in history. This directly violates patient autonomy, the right to refuse treatment, and the ethical mandate for shared decision-making that forms the backbone of my profession. As nurses, our license is bound by the nursing code of ethics to protect the patient in front of us, to advocate for their rights and safety, and to ensure informed consent at all times. Meanwhile, in my hospital, behind closed doors, my colleagues whispered about how our treatments for covid-19 were unethical. Nurses faced a dangerous choice: comply with protocols that violated ethical standards [and] knowingly proceed with these protocols; or speak out and face termination, professional retaliation and the loss of their careers. As a result, we experienced profound moral injury leading to mass exit of dissenting ethical critical thinkers from the bedside.

I am reminded of the vindictive persecution of UK GP Dr David Cartland:

The removal of such nurses, who were willing to speak up to protect their patients and challenge protocols that violated nursing ethics — combined with the promotion of unquestioning institutionalized compliance — has severely damaged the foundation of the medical field at large. A health care system cannot function safely when clinical judgment, moral courage, and patient advocacy are treated as liabilities rather than professional obligations. [It] is not a staffing shortage we face. It is a systemic removal of conscience from the patient’s last line of defense… between life and the most profitable industry in the United States… [applause] The nurse is present at the beginning of life, the end of life, and the scary moments in between. Our loyalty must never belong to the institution. Our loyalty must always belong to our patients [prolonged applause].

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Nurse Macrae also commented later in the roundtable about how the covid vaccination status of hospital admissions was recorded (3:05:41, emphasis added):

I wanted to… speak to the question [of] hospital admissions. In the whole state of California… the hospital system I worked for spanned the whole state… and I was aware of the hospitalizations throughout the state… And throughout the year of 2020 we had “far below normal hospital admissions”. Those words came from the managers who were looking at the statistics throughout the facility in my hospital. Our uptick in hospital admissions started in March… 2021… when the public got access to the [covid] shots. We had… [in] words from my manager’s mouth who was looking at the data… “a threefold increase in hospitalizations directly associated to the period of time when those [shots] were released to the public.” And in addition to the testimony that Pierre Kory brought up about the charts being listed as unvaccinated… I had mentioned that the chart template came with a banner of “unvaccinated”. The staff were unable to change it. That staff was populated in our hospital system through Epic [Epic Systems, an American healthcare software company] starting in February of 2021… right as we rolled those shots out to the public. I was working on those floors caring for those covid patients at the exact rollout of those new charts and the vaccines. [At that time] between… probably… 40 and 50% of the patients I cared for were actually vaccinated… and by June of that year it was over 95%... [but] the charts were all listed as unvaccinated [while] the percentage of vaccinated population went from 40% in February to over 95% by June… in the hospital… It was exactly what Dr. Kory said. We were instructed to put the vaccination status in the nursing notes so that documentation would never have been tallied for statistical analysis. And you can see that in the data. There are a few peer-reviewed studies that show that… when you dig into the charts, you can determine that the vaccination status was falsely represented throughout specifically the Epic systems across the United States.

Epic fraud?

I am reminded of this story of something similar happening in the UK:

Related

The other two testimonies in this short series:

Also:

And:

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