I was going to include the gist of the below in October’s Updates post, but I thought it worth sharing sooner, not least before the relevant article goes behind a paywall.

It was hard to miss this story a week ago, epitomised by this flurry of articles from the BBC:

Plague. And Russia.

Scary, no?

From the organisation that fronted the covid era Trusted News Initiative.

And with BBC Verify on the case (middle right above). The fact-checking service once fronted by Marianna Spring:

According to a report published in The New European, Ms Spring embellished her CV when applying for a job as a Moscow stringer for a US news site in 2018. She reportedly applied to Coda Story saying that she had worked alongside Sarah Rainsford, a BBC foreign correspondent, for the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Natalia Antelava, Coda Story’s editor-in-chief, checked the claim and discovered that the young journalist had only met Ms Rainsford in a few social situations, rather than having worked with her. Ms Spring was then reported to have then sent an apology email to the editor, citing her own “awful misjudgement” and assuring her that she was “a brilliant reporter”. “I’ve only bumped into Sarah whilst she’s working and chatted to her at various points, but nothing more. Everything else on my CV is entirely true,” she emailed. In a response also seen by The New European, Ms Antelava responded: “Telling me you are a brilliant reporter who exercises integrity and honesty when you have literally demonstrated the opposite was a terrible idea … I am sure if you use this as a lesson, things will work out.”

Anyhow, in the context of this most recent round of disease scaremongering…

…I recommend this article from Prof Martin Neil…

…which includes a thoroughly researched account of what we actually know about the Black Death.

In the words of the summary at the top of the article:

The scare story: In early October 2026 a twenty-eight-year-old laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute died of pneumonia of unknown cause, five days after reportedly breaking a test tube of plague bacteria. The world’s media reported the Black Death within hours. Two hundred contacts were traced, none fell ill, and a week later the Russian authorities told the WHO that no plague had been found in any of them.

Nothing was established in either direction. Yet if it was pneumonic plague, the most transmissible form of the organism escaped laboratory culture into a modern city and infected nobody. What carried the story worldwide was not evidence but a name, and the name had six centuries of schooling behind it: The Black Death.

Which raises the question this paper asks: what does the evidence for Yersinia pestis in 1348 actually consist of? What orthodox science says caused the Black Death: The claim that Yersinia pestis caused the Black Death rests on a handful of studies that recovered bacterial DNA from teeth in medieval burial pits.

Each study ran a screening test and an expensive confirmatory one on whatever the first found. The first test is the source of every prevalence figure in circulation. At East Smithfield it returned 17 positives from 46 teeth; the second test reproduced 5 of those 17.

The gene the first test targets is not unique to Yersinia pestis . It has since been found in Citrobacter koseri , in E. coli and in rat tissue, and the researchers who found it recommended that any detection protocol include a second target to prevent false positives. The twelve teeth that failed the second test are positives on that gene alone.

On the second test, the more demanding one, the difference between plague pits and control burials is not statistically supportable in either study. The Bayes factors run the other way, favouring a single rate shared by plague pits and controls alike.

Most samples from plague pits are negative. Either most of the people in a documented plague trench died of something else, or the test misses most real cases, in which case a negative control group proves nothing. The field has relied on both answers at once.

Finding the organism does not show it did the killing. No medieval blood has been recovered, no clinical record exists, and no medieval flea, louse or rat has been found carrying it. The rats-and-fleas story comes from Hong Kong and India in the 1890s and was applied backwards to 1348.

The strain recovered from 1348 carries a virulence plasmid effectively identical to that of the modern organism. There is no secure measurement anywhere of what proportion of a population this organism kills, so there is no benchmark against which the 1348 claim can be judged. What actually caused the Black Death? A volcanic eruption around 1345 produced three consecutive cold wet summers, dated from tree rings, and harvests failed across Europe. The worst-hit cities were those already years into crop failure, which could refuse nothing they were offered.

Nobody sells good grain in a famine, and cold wet summers spoil what grain survives. Those are the conditions in which two moulds colonise cereal: ergot, which causes gangrene and blackening of the extremities, and Fusarium , which produces a toxin that destroys bone marrow. Northern Europe, on rye, was the better substrate for both.

The resulting human disease has a name and a documented history. Alimentary toxic aleukia killed around a hundred thousand people in the USSR between 1942 and 1948. It produces fever, bleeding under the skin, ulcerating swellings in the throat and neck, and collapse of the immune system.

Skeletons show the 1348 mortality fell hardest on people already physically wasted before it arrived. Famine, poisoning from spoiled grain, and fatal infection in bodies with no defences left follow in order from the eruption.

The bacterium has served as the explanation largely because it is the one thing in the system that can be sequenced.

I found the whole article well worth reading.

Below are some fairly brief reflections…

Share

Fear

Firstly, I am reminded of some words of Tony Benn — the former Labour MP known for (among other things) keeping a diary, drinking tea, and renouncing his hereditary peerage — that I featured in this post:

You see I think there are two ways in which people are controlled: first of all frighten people; and secondly demoralise them. An educated, healthy and confident nation is harder to govern. And I think there’s an element in the thinking of some people… [that] we don’t want people to be educated, healthy and confident, because they would get out of control. The top 1% of the world’s population own 80% of the world’s wealth. It’s incredible that people put up with it. But they’re poor, they’re demoralised, they’re frightened. And therefore they think perhaps the safest thing to do is take orders and hope for the best.

If I were wanting to frighten and demoralise people, and I had a choice between deaths in the context of food shortages and deaths in the context of a plague that might still be around, I think I know which I’d choose.

Beyond plague — and plague in the hands of Russian researchers no less — there has of course been no shortage of scaremongering stories of late, not least those featuring AI.

This from August, for example:

This from September, as featured in Psyops a few weeks ago:

And this offering from October — only yesterday:

I wonder how much substance there is to such scaremongering. And to what extent the-powers-that-be think that we are not yet sufficiently frightened and demoralised.

Money

Secondly, while feeding the hungry does not generate a lot of profit, if you can persuade healthy people to take a medical intervention to protect them from the latest disease X, you can make a mint:

And with the covid era, there was quite a lot of “persuading”, one way or another.

More generally…

…at $78 billion dollars, the 2026 global vaccine market is comparable to the entire GDP of countries such as Bolivia, Jordan, Myanmar, Slovenia and Tunisia.

Fear of disease sells… both newspapers and vaccines.

Related

This evidenced-based and data-driven analysis in relation to the covid era, also from Martin Neil:

This post from a few months ago:

And:

Unexpected Turns homepage

The most-read articles can be found here