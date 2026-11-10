Unexpected Turns

Unexpected Turns

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October 2026

“Nudging viewers to decarbonise their lifestyles”
Control of the climate narrative through television (and newspapers)
  Some Thinking Allowed
Stopping war before it starts
Perhaps one of the most effective ways to push back against the push for war is to be more open about the reality of what has happened in the past
  Some Thinking Allowed
Updates (Oct 2026)
Helen Grus; covid in retrospect; Vatican vax coin; trust in science; DMSO again; more flu fearmongering and “From the stars, death”; Thomas & Friends…
  Some Thinking Allowed
Several questions for Baroness Hallett
In the context of official UK government figures and her recent statement on Module 6 of the UK Covid Inquiry
  Some Thinking Allowed
“I generally believed that medical professionals would do everything... to treat individuals and save lives. That all changed in 2021...”
The testimony of attorney Ralph Lorigo, who represented 212 US families across 40 states during the covid era
  Some Thinking Allowed
Why I have cancelled my Which? membership
Folic acid was the final straw
  Some Thinking Allowed
Protection, prevention, and unintended consequences
Parallels between public health interventions and safeguarding measures
  Some Thinking Allowed
What was actually happening in 1348?
Searching for the truth about the Black Death in the context of recent media scaremongering
  Some Thinking Allowed
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