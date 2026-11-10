Unexpected Turns
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Never forget...
The power of non-compliance... and some unanswered questions
Nov 10
•
Some Thinking Allowed
The global “fortification” agenda
The organisations pushing folic acid mandates worldwide
Nov 9
•
Some Thinking Allowed
3
War Is A Racket [2026 re-issue]
US military hero Smedley D Butler on how he became disillusioned with the profiteering, propaganda and injustice of the military-industrial and…
Nov 6
•
Some Thinking Allowed
1
“I have waited four and a half years to be the voice of my husband...”
The testimony of Stephanie Williamson, whose husband David was hospitalised, denied alternative treatments, given remdesivir without consent, and…
Nov 3
•
Some Thinking Allowed
October 2026
“Nudging viewers to decarbonise their lifestyles”
Control of the climate narrative through television (and newspapers)
Oct 30
•
Some Thinking Allowed
2
Stopping war before it starts
Perhaps one of the most effective ways to push back against the push for war is to be more open about the reality of what has happened in the past
Oct 27
•
Some Thinking Allowed
1
Updates (Oct 2026)
Helen Grus; covid in retrospect; Vatican vax coin; trust in science; DMSO again; more flu fearmongering and “From the stars, death”; Thomas & Friends…
Oct 24
•
Some Thinking Allowed
1
Several questions for Baroness Hallett
In the context of official UK government figures and her recent statement on Module 6 of the UK Covid Inquiry
Oct 22
•
Some Thinking Allowed
2
“I generally believed that medical professionals would do everything... to treat individuals and save lives. That all changed in 2021...”
The testimony of attorney Ralph Lorigo, who represented 212 US families across 40 states during the covid era
Oct 21
•
Some Thinking Allowed
Why I have cancelled my Which? membership
Folic acid was the final straw
Oct 19
•
Some Thinking Allowed
2
Protection, prevention, and unintended consequences
Parallels between public health interventions and safeguarding measures
Oct 16
•
Some Thinking Allowed
What was actually happening in 1348?
Searching for the truth about the Black Death in the context of recent media scaremongering
Oct 14
•
Some Thinking Allowed
1
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